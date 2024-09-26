Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 91,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 332,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

ERO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 38.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 28.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

