Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software Trading Up 11.8 %

Progress Software stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

