Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

