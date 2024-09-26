Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.24. 43,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 336,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

