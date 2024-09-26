MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,139,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,614 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $13.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

