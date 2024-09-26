Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Down 3.9%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.39 and last traded at $87.39. Approximately 45,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 267,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 164.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

