Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPY stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.