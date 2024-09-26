Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
BTDPY stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
