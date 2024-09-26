Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Tops $107.11 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.11 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,079,501 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

