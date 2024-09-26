Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.60.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.73. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$2.97.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The company had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. Research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.