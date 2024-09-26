The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to Strong Sell by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
