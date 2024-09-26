ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESAB opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. ESAB has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.