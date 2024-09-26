The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWGAY

The Swatch Group Price Performance

About The Swatch Group

SWGAY opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.