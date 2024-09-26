The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWGAY
The Swatch Group Price Performance
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.