MFA Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

MFA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

NYSE:MFA opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

