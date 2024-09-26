MFA Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
MFA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.
MFA Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MFA opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on MFA Financial
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.