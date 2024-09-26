Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

