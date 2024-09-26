Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00004754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.18 million and $3.53 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,800,522.53667525 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.96054387 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $3,939,934.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

