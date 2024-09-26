Multibit Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.68 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Multibit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and $4.48 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multibit has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multibit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00264024 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.03243839 USD and is down -9.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,325,568.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multibit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multibit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.