Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CCZ opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14.

Comcast Company Profile

