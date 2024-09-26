Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPXSY opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $69.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.