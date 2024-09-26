SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 4,777,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,019,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,311,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $102,597.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.