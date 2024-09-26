Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Valhi traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $971.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,697.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

