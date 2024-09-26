STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.59 Per Share

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,063.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.71. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 233 ($3.12).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 4,390 shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.20 ($13,402.79). 26.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

