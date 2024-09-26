Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Down 70.3% in September

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

