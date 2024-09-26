Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Down 75.6% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
