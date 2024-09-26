Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Down 75.6% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.