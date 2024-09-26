Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Drops By 67.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.