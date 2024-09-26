ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get ITV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.