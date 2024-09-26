Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declines By 44.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BSJP opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
