Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Trading Up 0.1 %

BPTH opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Path last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Saturday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

