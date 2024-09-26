Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 597.6% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
