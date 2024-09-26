Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 597.6% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

