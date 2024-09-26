Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Increases By 450.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

