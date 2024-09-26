Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Decreases By 56.3%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRTR opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Total Return ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 812.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 10.76% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

