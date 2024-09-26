Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Decreases By 56.3%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRTR opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
