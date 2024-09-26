Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $253.46 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.60339829 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1009 active market(s) with $238,628,263.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

