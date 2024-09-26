Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.84 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $52.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00044488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,559 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,559.053345 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05775778 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $70,110,011.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

