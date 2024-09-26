Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Nana Mensah Sells 1,171 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $201,294.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $3,901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 206.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

