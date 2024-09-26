Morgan Stanley Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,125.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,108.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,009.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.