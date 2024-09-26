TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.80-3.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNX opened at $115.48 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,188 shares of company stock worth $1,685,455. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.