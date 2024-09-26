Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Raises Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.824 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $259.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.06.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.