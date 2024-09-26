Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

LON:MNL opened at GBX 667.86 ($8.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.14 million, a PE ratio of 253.28 and a beta of 0.42. Manchester & London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 409 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850 ($11.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 686.73.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 4,000 shares of Manchester & London stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £27,840 ($37,279.06). In other Manchester & London news, insider Daren John Morris bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £27,840 ($37,279.06). Also, insider Daniel Wright bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($47,268.34). 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.