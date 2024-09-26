Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $4.17-4.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.170-4.250 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.33.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

