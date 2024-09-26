Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Coventry Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

Get Coventry Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 540,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$716,581.33 ($490,809.13). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 706,164 shares of company stock valued at $945,733. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.