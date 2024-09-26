Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $204.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $211.89. The company has a market capitalization of $961.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
