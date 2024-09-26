SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:SLF)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
