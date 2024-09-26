Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 425,300 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 682.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 222,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

