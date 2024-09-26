Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $241,384,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,501,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

WTM opened at $1,704.49 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,401.01 and a one year high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,750.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,760.58.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

