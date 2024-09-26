Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 639.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 36.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,478,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,439 shares of company stock valued at $50,396,157. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 1.3 %

OKTA stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.