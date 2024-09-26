Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $640,000 Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $161.67 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $161.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

