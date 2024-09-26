Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $5.23 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

