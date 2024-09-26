Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 41,600 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

