Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.62 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.53% of Silk Road Medical worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.0 %

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.53. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $61,462.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

