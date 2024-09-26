Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $611,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $21,860,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 110,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

