Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 101,700 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,067.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

